Prince Harry says quitting is 'something to be celebrated'

By Sydney Shea
 2 days ago

Take this job and shove it.

For Prince Harry , quitting one's job is "something to be celebrated," he said. The British royal family member, although not an actively working royal, spoke about a work-life balance in an interview published Monday.

Job resignations "aren’t all bad," Harry said. "In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change." He was referring to "increased burnout" and "job resignations" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry is the chief impact officer at BetterUp, a mental health company.

It "brings together world-class coaching, AI technology, and behavioral science experts to deliver change at scale — improving individual resilience, adaptability, and effectiveness," according to its mission statement. "The results? People living more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion."

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now, they’re putting their mental health and happiness first," Harry said. "This is something to be celebrated."

Harry's wife, Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex, advocated for paid parental leave in the United States in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Oct. 20.

"I grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler — it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I can’t remember) — but what I do remember was the feeling: I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky," Meghan wrote .

Harry called life amid the pandemic a "mental health awakening."

"While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time. We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening," he said in his Fast Company interview. "This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation."

