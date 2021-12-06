ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House bristles at thought of sending COVID tests to 'every American'

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzOrJ_0dFVMDr300


White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on a reporter's suggestion that President Joe Biden's winter plan to expand coronavirus testing access doesn't go far enough.

During a briefing on Monday, the reporter first noted that some U.S. allies, "like Germany and U.K. and South Korea," have "basically" instituted large-scale testing "free of charge" and asked, "Why can't that be done in the United States?"

BIDEN PULLS OUT 9-PRONGED WINTER OMICRON PLAN

"Well, I would say first, you know, we have eight tests that have been approved by the FDA here. We see that as the gold standard. Whether or not all of those tests would meet that standard is a question for the scientists and medical experts, but I don't suspect they would," Psaki responded. "Our objective is to continue to increase accessibility and decrease costs, and if you look at what we've done over the course of time, we've quadrupled the size of our testing plan. We've cut the costs significantly over the past few months, and this effort to push insurers are — you're able to get your tests refunded means 150 million Americans will be able to get free tests."

"That's kind of complicated, though," the reporter responded. "Why not just make them free and give them out and have them available everywhere?"

"Should we just send one out to every American? Then what happens if every American has one test? How much does that cost, and then what happens after that?" Psaki asked in response. "I think we share the same objective, which is to make them less expensive and more accessible, right? Every country is going to do that differently. And I was just noting that, again, our tests go through the FDA approval process. That's not the same process — it doesn't work that way in every single country. But what we're working to do here is build on what we've done to date and continue to build out our testing capacity because we absolutely recognize that this is a key component of fighting the virus."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

You can watch Monday's briefing in full below.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 49

Mike James
2d ago

they won't send out tests to everyone because it just makes too much common sense. testing of every citizen, testing of the vaccinated after they were vaccinated made good sense. but we live in a coy where they love to profit off the misery of the citizens. and if it can't make them money they don't want to do it.not that it would matter cause there's no working vaccine to fight omicron, covid-19 or any other variant that may come along. lessening the symptoms associated with any of these is no answer and only give those vaccinated a false sense of protection. and only prolongs the amount of time this country will be controlled by the virus, by those pretending to fight, control, contain covid-19, omicron ect... ect...

Reply(4)
9
1 hunter
2d ago

there test are worthless they can't tell the difference from covid or the common cold......

Reply(4)
27
Ken T
2d ago

you can send me one, I will wipe my butt with it and return COD to the Whitehouse.

Reply(1)
19
Related
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Gazette

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Rand Paul blasts Fauci as omicron cases are reported around US: He 'causes hysteria and creates fear'

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans
New York Post

White House planning to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia invades: report

The Biden administration is laying out contingency plans to evacuate Americans from Ukraine should Russia launch an invasion, according to a new report. The report by CNN, which cited half a dozen sources, emerged shortly before President Biden held a virtual call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Moscow’s massive troop buildup along the Ukrainian border.
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden's vaccine diplomacy comes under scrutiny

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Why doesn’t Biden mail free Covid tests to all Americans?

On Monday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, boasted about the Biden administration’s coronavirus testing apparatus. “We’ve quadrupled the size of our testing plan. We’ve cut the cost significantly over the last few months,” Psaki told reporters, noting Americans will now be able to get the costs of tests reimbursed by their private insurers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Latest COVID vaccine mandate news: Judge halts NYC vaccine rules, federal update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After a New York City vaccine mandate was issued on Monday for all private sector employees, the vaccine requirement for municipal workers was put on pause by a US judge on Tuesday. And enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate is still suspended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, employers can still legally require you to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden tries to get Americans excited by his infrastructure success

A new website, a new presidential trip to the American heartland -- and still President Joe Biden is struggling to turn his successful bid to upgrade the United States' infrastructure into political capital. The latest effort is a new website, build.gov, which was launched Wednesday as an effort to engage with regular Americans and even just explain to them what's in the giant spending package.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MSNBC

Tracing America's Covid vaccine conspiracies to autism fearmongering

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers suggesting that 1 in 44 children in the United States are autistic. This is cause for celebration. As CDC researcher Kelly Shaw noted, the “the earlier kids get identified, the earlier they can access services that they might need to improve their developmental outcome.” Similarly, higher prevalence rates reported among Black and Hispanic children is also good news given America’s poor track record diagnosing autistic children of color. Better diagnoses mean more children will receive the services they need. But more than that, it’s time for a cultural reckoning. Autism affects people from all walks of life — and it’s time we embrace them all equally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy