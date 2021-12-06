ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic relief to help health care workers with child care

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is using $5.5 million in pandemic relief money to help health care workers pay for licensed child care over the next year, the health department and the governor announced Monday.

Funds will be available for parents and guardians who work in health care, behavioral health, disability services, and long-term care settings, including assisted living and home health.

“Over the last 20 months, Montana health care workers have made tremendous sacrifices as they’ve treated and cared for Montanans. Many are moms and dads who, like all Montanans, have faced a long-standing child care shortage, only made worse by the pandemic,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. “This program will give hundreds of Montana families peace of mind.”

A 2019 report by the Department of Labor found that licensed child care providers in Montana met less than half the estimated demand.

Last month, the health department announced that $31 million in federal pandemic relief funding was available to help increase licensed child care capacity. The money could be used to pay rent, utilities, wages, maintenance, personal protective equipment along with diapers and other care materials.

Under the $5.5 million program, families must pay up to $100 per month as a copayment and officials estimate the program will cover care costs for about 600 children. The children must be under age 12 to qualify, parents must comply with child support if there is an absent parent and the child care facility must be licensed, officials said.

Applications for the child care assistance began being accepted on Nov. 19. The state notified licensed child care providers about the program earlier, Jon Ebelt, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Monday.

Families with a household income of between 185% and 250% of the federal poverty level will be prioritized for the program, as will people whose work in facilities reliant on Medicaid funding. For a family of four, the annual income range for eligibility would be from about $49,000 to $66,250.

Families can receive help with the application process by contacting a regional Child Care Resource and Referral Agency, said Adam Meier, director of the health department.

“We urge Montana providers and businesses to encourage all potential eligible employees to apply,” he said in a statement.

A separate federal program called the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship Program helps pay for child care for families whose income is at or below 185% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The child care funding was recommended by the Health Advisory Commission, which makes suggestions to the governor for how to allocate some of Montana’s share of federal pandemic relief funding.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Despite the pandemic, physicians and health care workers continue to train medical students

To the editor — In this season of Thanksgiving, I have a lot to be thankful for. Especially over the last nearly two years of COVID, we at the UW School of Medicine-Gonzaga University Health Partnership are very thankful for the physicians and health care workers in Yakima, who, despite unprecedented stress and hardship, continued to train our medical students.
YAKIMA, WA
ajmc.com

Evaluating PPE-Associated Headaches Among Health Care Workers

Researchers in Iran sought to quantify headaches related to personal protective equipment (PPE) among frontline health care workers. Headaches resulting from personal protective equipment (PPE) are common and can decrease hospital staff efficiency and performance, according to results of a cross-sectional study carried out in Iran. Findings, published in Brain and Behavior, underscore the importance of considering this issue for health care personnel and providing modalities to reduce the risk of headache, researchers wrote.
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Health care workers reflect on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “It’s been a very interesting year.”. Those are the words of Michelle Healy, a physicians assistant with Sanford Health. Healy and two other health care professionals sat down with KELOLAND News ahead of the holiday to reflect on the past year, and to express what it is in life that they are thankful for.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
marketplace.org

Apprenticeships may help build the child care workforce

Apprenticeships have traditionally focused on male-dominated jobs in trades like construction, electrical and plumbing, fields with above-average wages. But a handful of states are now certifying apprenticeships in early childhood education, including California. “It’s not just about getting more college credit. It’s not just about getting a raise. It’s not...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
healththoroughfare.com

Healthcare Workers With Long Covid Are Dismissed

Long covid is a condition that’s been making headlines during this pandemic a lot. Now, The Atlantic wrote a story about a physical associate who spent her days diagnosing and treating people. She then got infected and she turned to her own colleagues for the very same care. “At first,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mountain-topmedia.com

Experts: Lack of Coverage, Child Care, School Funding Affect Health Outcomes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a few weeks, Kentucky lawmakers will convene the General Assembly, and health advocates are calling for new policies to address systemic inequities linked to poor health outcomes. Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, board chair of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said the Commonwealth is at the top of...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Illinois announces $300 million in child care relief grants

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou announced that $300 million in new relief grants will be made available to child care providers across the state. The state is also extending a previous grant program by providing nearly $50 million to previous grant recipients.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Rochester day care helps parents fill child care gaps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For many parents, finding affordable day care was already a struggle, and the pandemic made it worse. A Rochester day care is giving parents a lot of options, especially for those who work odd hours. The morning routine in the Zukoski household is a busy one. “I...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hutch Post

Child care classes offered again by health department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will once again be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a child care provider. The class will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Michelle or Jeanette...
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Child Support#Ap#Montanans#The Department Of Labor
Pharos-Tribune

Health care workers quitting over vaccine mandates add to staffing crisis

Stress, burnout, politics and frustration have all led Indiana nurses and health care workers to leave the field in droves as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third year. Now, another issue has been added to list: vaccine mandates. Since the summer, major health care networks and hospitals around the state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gowatertown.net

Health care workers still assessing Omicron threat

12-2-21 Health care providers are trying to get a sense of the potential threat from the latest variant of Covid-19. Liz Healy, infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says Omicron is quite different than the last major variant:. Healy says there is still a lot they...
WATERTOWN, SD
WKYC

Violence against health care workers is on the rise

CLEVELAND — There is no hospital immune. Violence against health care workers isn't new; it's just getting worse. A CDC report from 2018 found 73% of those injured in workplace violence were healthcare workers. In 2020, OSHA found one in five nurses reported being physically assaulted on the job. "We've...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
seattlechannel.org

DEEL announces recognition payments for front line child care workers

Dr. Dwane Chappelle, Director of Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL), members of Seattle City Council, and child care providers celebrate child care workers in appreciation of their important service to families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One-time payments of up to $835 will be provided to over 3,500 child care workers who cared for children as frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

COVID screening tool for health care workers helped identify cases and prevent spread

Any fever or chills? Cough? Shortness of breath? Answering these questions and others has become a familiar part of daily life during the pandemic. In March of 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Commissioner of Public Health issued an order requiring all hospitals to screen employees and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19. Mass General Brigham rapidly developed and launched COVID Pass, a daily attestation tool that has been used to record more than 15 million attestations since its inception. But how well do attestation tools like COVID Pass work in catching symptomatic employees before they walk through the door and potentially transmit the virus to others? A new analysis led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital assessed the effectiveness of daily symptom attestation for health care providers across the Mass General Brigham system. Rates of cases were low, but more than 100 employees who attested to symptoms using COVID Pass went on to test positive for COVID-19—reflecting the tool's potential for preventing transmission events. Results are published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

675K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy