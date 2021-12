President Biden’s two-hour video call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the administration’s readout and comments from national security adviser Jake Sullivan, leaves no wiggle room in the event that Russia further invades Ukraine. In emphasizing the Biden administration’s consultation with allies and preplanning — distinct from the lack of preparation for when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 — Biden has effectively drawn a red line. This marks the first serious challenge to our illiberal foe in more than five years.

