An image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell arm-in-arm at the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been released in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, shows Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the grounds of the sprawling Royal home in the Scottish Highlands.Epstein’s arm is outstretched on the bench behind Ms Maxwell, who has one of her hands draped across his legs. A separate photo shows the Queen in the exact same spot with a plate balanced on her knee, and a red-coloured beverage...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO