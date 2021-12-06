Man arrested after Pike County deputies find meth during traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man they said was in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Deputies said Preston Houston was pulled over for a routine traffic stop near McComb-Holmesville Road on Friday, December 3. They said he was found with one gram of meth.
Houston was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver's license. He was booked into the Pike County Jail.
