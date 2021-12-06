ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Man arrested after Pike County deputies find meth during traffic stop

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZyUN_0dFVKy7600

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man they said was in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Man shot, killed at Texaco on State Street in Jackson

Deputies said Preston Houston was pulled over for a routine traffic stop near McComb-Holmesville Road on Friday, December 3. They said he was found with one gram of meth.

Houston was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was booked into the Pike County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman charged with arson in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a woman for arson. According to investigators, the fire happened on Sunday, December 5, around 4:45 a.m. on Gradyville Road. When deputies arrived, a witness said they saw Sandquaneittra Floyd run from behind the camper trailer and jump in a dark colored Nissan Rogue. The witness […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

17-year-old charged with armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Vicksburg. Police said Rashad Mobley, of Vicksburg, was arrested on Monday, December 6. The carjacking happened on December 1 on Eastover Drive. Mobley appeared in court on Monday, and his bond was set at $100,000. His case was bound over […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mother upset after officer blocks handicap loading zone

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Megan Cunningham said she was taking her son to the MAIS All Stars game at Jackson Prep last weekend and was having trouble finding a handicapped spot for her 19-year-old son Colton who has cerebral palsy. After driving around, she noticed an available spot, but it was right next to a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in after man stabbed to death in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman in connection to the stabbing death of a man. According to Officer Sam Brown, the stabbing happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday at a home off of W. County Line Road. The man, who was identified as 56-year-old Tommie Anderson, was dropped off by a woman […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
Pike County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for shooting, kidnapping on Morton Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two suspects after a two-month-old was kidnapped and a woman was shot on Monday, December 6. The incident happened on Morton Avenue. Police said an 18-year-old woman was shot by a man after a fight with the suspect’s girlfriend. During the incident, the two-month-old child […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson woman killed in house fire on Lorraine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a woman died in a house fire in Jackson. The fire happened at a home on Lorraine Street on Tuesday, December 7. After working to contain the fire, Jackson firefighters discovered the body of 22-year-old Lisa Newman. “She has been here for a while, and she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Utica man killed in crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash in Hinds County. The crash happened on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road on Sunday, December 5 around 11:45 p.m. According to troopers, a 2001 C Class Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to deadly shooting on Grand Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a deadly shooting on Monday, December 6, 2021. The shooting happened on Grand Avenue at Rose Street before 7:45 p.m. The victim was identified as Timothy Swann, 43. Police said he was found shot to death in a gray SUV. According to investigators, Swann collided with a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Texaco#Jackson Deputies
WJTV 12

Reward increased for information in killing of Simpson County cattle

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies said the reward has increased to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the killing of two cattle. The shooting happened on Steven Lee’s cattle farm on Wednesday, November 17 on Shivers Road. Several other cattle were injured in the shooting. If […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Trial begins for man accused in 2018 homicide in Jackson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the man accused of killing a woman in 2018 began in Hinds County Circuit Court on Monday, December 6. Prosecutors said Jason C. Garrett shot and killed Brittney Green on December 16, 2018, at convenience store on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. He was charged with first-degree […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in Crenshaw, MS mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi officials say a man has been arrested following a deadly mass shooting in Quitman County. The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department says Juanthean Williams has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Crenshaw, Mississippi. The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Three wanted for robbing AutoZone in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find three suspects who robbed an AutoZone store on Monday, December 6. Police said the armed robbery happened Monday afternoon at the business on W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The three suspects got away in a gray Dodge Dart that had a Carmax paper tag. According to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy