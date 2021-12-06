ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The team England should pick for first Ashes Test

By Telegraph Sport
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Root and his side will be desperate to add their names to English cricketing folklore with an Ashes series win Down Under. Victory in the first Test would provide the perfect platform to go on and win the series - and Telegraph Sport's array of experts have picked the XI...

Sporting News

Will it rain during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba?

The outcome of a Test match can so often be dependent on the weather. Ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, a worrying trend of rain is forming in the Queensland capital. Here is everything you need to know about the forecast across the five days of action. What...
BBC

Ashes: Pink-ball Tests favour England - Mitchell Johnson

Changing the Ashes schedule to include a second pink-ball Test would give England an advantage, says former Australia bowler Mitchell Johnson. Perth may not be able to hold the fifth Test because of Covid restrictions. Melbourne, venue for the third match, is an option to stage the fifth as a...
Sporting News

How England plan to use antagonistic Australian crowds to their advantage in first Ashes Test

England captain Joe Root believes hostile Australian crowds and atmosphere can help the visitors bond together in the absence of their own supporters during the Ashes Tests. With COVID-19 restrictions making travel to Australia for the English-based Barmy Army almost impossible, there is expected to only be around 1000 expat 'Brisbane Barmies' at the Gabba for the first Ashes Test, which starts on Wednesday.
The Independent

How to watch Ashes highlights on TV and online

England’s start to the Ashes was disastrous as they were all out for 147 on day one of the series.It began on Wednesday and England won the toss with captain Joe Root deciding to bat first. Rory Burns was bowled out with the first ball, Root recorded a duck and the entire batting formation was out in 50.1 overs.Despite the underwhelming start, England’s Ollie Pope sounded optimistic about his side’s chances when Australia bat on Thursday.He said: “Both teams have to bat on it before we know what a good score on this wicket is. They caught very well...
sportsaldente.com

The Ashes: Australia vs England Test 1 Predictions, Line-Up, Time

The following article is about the prediction of the test match 1 between Australia vs England. The sports world is on a rollercoaster. It is making us suffer from sports overdose. The makeup for the last 20 months is too heavy for the fans, but still, we love it. Be it NBA, Premiership, IPL, Open Tournaments, etc. we do not want to miss any of it. On top of all that, there is still left to be offered to us. The Indian Soccer League just started and is slowly building up the pace. But the main event is still. We know that you are getting restless to know about the main event, so we will not keep the suspense for long. This time it will be held in Australia. The first test will start on 8th December 2021 and will begin at 5:30 A.M. IST each day.
The Independent

Another England horror show start in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

England endured a dispiriting start to their 2021/22 Ashes campaign, slumping to an underpowered 147 all out as Australia’s pace attack ran riot in Brisbane Here the PA news agency rounds up the alarming day one events at The Gabba.History repeatingWhen Burns was skittled by the first ball of the series it was a dramatic and dreadful moment for England, but not an entirely unprecedented one. In fact, it was the second time they had kicked off an Ashes campaign with an immediate wicket – Stan Worthington caught behind off the bowling of Ernie McCormick in December on the same...
The Independent

Scarlets put player welfare first and forfeit Champions Cup clash with Bristol

Scarlets say they put player welfare first in opting to forfeit their Heineken Champions Cup pool game against Bristol at Ashton Gate on Saturday.The Scarlets currently have 32 players in quarantine at a Belfast hotel after flying home last week from UK Government red-listed South Africa, where they had been due to play two United Rugby Championship fixtures.The club’s 10-day isolation period is due to end a day before the Bristol game.Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have confirmed a 28-0 scoreline in Bristol’s favour and an award of five match points to the Gallagher Premiership club.A statement from...
The Independent

Alastair Cook urges aggressive approach from England after nightmare Ashes start

Alastair Cook admits England will have to “come out swinging” on day two after being bowled out for 147 on a morale-sapping opening day of the Ashes series in Brisbane Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns from the first ball of the series set the tone and England’s brittle batting line-up subsided with Australia’s new captain Pat Cummins taking five for 38.England skipper Joe Root who opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Gabba in cloudy conditions, fell to Josh Hazlewood for a duck.We are all out for 147 in the first innings.Scorecard: https://t.co/BdJMd4zjiz#Ashes pic.twitter.com/7L1y2fNM9Z— England Cricket...
The Independent

Jos Buttler backs James Anderson for big Ashes role despite Brisbane absence

Jos Buttler backed James Anderson to play a big role in the Ashes – and beyond – despite England’s decision to stand their record wicket-taker down from the first Test as a fitness precaution.Anderson will be watching from the sidelines and fine-tuning his skills in the nets when the old rivals get their latest battle under way at The Gabba – a game that begins at midnight on Tuesday in the UK.England insist he is fit enough to play, despite reports of a calf niggle, but have opted to take a pragmatic approach to their 39-year-old seamer.With five Tests squeezed...
