The team England should pick for first Ashes Test

The following article is about the prediction of the test match 1 between Australia vs England. The sports world is on a rollercoaster. It is making us suffer from sports overdose. The makeup for the last 20 months is too heavy for the fans, but still, we love it. Be it NBA, Premiership, IPL, Open Tournaments, etc. we do not want to miss any of it. On top of all that, there is still left to be offered to us. The Indian Soccer League just started and is slowly building up the pace. But the main event is still. We know that you are getting restless to know about the main event, so we will not keep the suspense for long. This time it will be held in Australia. The first test will start on 8th December 2021 and will begin at 5:30 A.M. IST each day.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO