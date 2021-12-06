ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Preventing Holiday Health Humbugs

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored Content by Mighty Sesame Company, Sportneer, TRANQUILITY, The Vitamin Shoppe. The holidays can take...

www.nbc4i.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Stay safe this holiday season: Tips to prevent fires & falls

YORK, Pa. — While the holidays come with bright lights, snowmen and sweets, it's also a period when emergency rooms witness a surge in patients. Firefighters say cooking is a major culprit as most people cook more often this time of year. "There are things like keeping towels too close...
YORK, PA
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
963xke.com

The Secret Weapon to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain is . . . Prunes?

There’s a SECRET WEAPON for preventing holiday weight gain, and it isn’t exercise . . . eating smart . . . or Photoshop. It’s PRUNES. In a new study, researchers from the University of Liverpool found that eating prunes helped some dieters control their appetite . . . consume fewer calories . . . and even lose slightly more weight than people NOT eating prunes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ohio Health
Marietta Daily Journal

Cherokee Fire participating in wreath campaign for fire prevention this holiday season

During the holiday season, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services will participate in the “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. One green bulb on the wreath will be replaced by a red bulb for every structure fire that occurs in Cherokee County during that time period in an effort to remind the community to practice fire prevention during the holidays.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
News 12

Unwrapping holiday safety tips

Getting ready for the holidays? While you’re celebrating with family and friends, it’s also important to keep some safety tips in mind.
healthitanalytics.com

Diagnostic Tool Advances Population Health, Chronic Disease Prevention

- University of Utah engineers are developing a diagnostic tool for breast cancer that can be used more frequently and in younger patients. According to the engineers, the tool could significantly improve population health efforts and chronic disease prevention. Mammograms are a safe and effective way to detect breast cancer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC4 Columbus

A Lesson in Recycling from COSI and SWACO

If you’ve ever been to the incredible science center that is COSI, you may recall seeing giant tubes of recycled material on display. That is just one of the ways SWACO and COSI are working to educate families on recycling the right way. We learn more about the partnership that’s...
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Local children asked to fit their entire world into a trash bag

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the harshest of realities, in a moment's notice children are asked to put their belongings into a bag. The child is being removed from the home, they're confused, scared, and angry. In most cases, children don't own luggage, so they have to put their...
YUMA, AZ
penncapital-star.com

Preventing veteran suicide this holiday starts with a caring message

The Pennsylvania arm of a nationwide initiative to prevent suicide among military veterans, service members, and their families is encouraging Pennsylvanians to send a “caring message” to veterans and service members this holiday season. The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families, a...
MILITARY
NBC4 Columbus

Best Gifts for Families to Enjoy Together

Sponsored Content by Cinemark Theatres, VISIT FLORIDA, and Wonderfold Wagon. Supply chains might be making holiday shopping more of a challenge this year, but that’s not stopping consumers from buying gifts for their friends and family members. One fun trend is buying a big gift the whole family can...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTRF- 7News

Fire-safety tips could prevent a holiday disaster

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) As you deck the halls for the winter holidays, the Wheeling Fire Department would like to remind you of the dangers that go along with it. If you’re putting up a tree or decorating for the holidays, remember the maintenance and responsibilities that go along with it. According to the Wheeling Fire Department almost one third of home […]
WHEELING, WV

