Shares of the up-and-coming digital payments enterprise Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) took a severe beating this month. PSFE stock shed around 50% of its value this past month after reporting weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. The management tried covering up the lackluster performance with a few excuses, but it’s clear that the company faces some significant challenges. Nevertheless, the stock trades at a highly attractive valuation, and its incredible growth runway gives its bull case the decisive edge at this stage.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO