ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Solved: Myers Park serial sex assault suspect from 1990s cold case identified

By Walter Hermann
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjntz_0dFVKD4J00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have positively identified a suspect in a series of sex assault cold cases stemming from the 1990s in Charlotte’s Myers Park community.

The suspect, identified as David Doran, is now deceased, police said.

The assaults occurred between 1990 and 1999 and involved 15 victims, detectives said during a Monday news conference from its Uptown headquarters. CMPD says the suspect wore a ski mask and gloves and crawled through home windows in the Myers Park neighborhood in the middle of the night, pulling victims out and committing the sex act. He would then release the victims.

Heavy police presence at Charlotte middle school after gun threat made on Snapchat, officials say

With the exception of two victims, all were under the age of 18.

The suspect lived in California, Texas, and Ohio, and could be responsible for over 50 incidents across the country, detectives said. They say he lived in north Charlotte near the Denver area up until he died in 2008 at the age of 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oUw_0dFVKD4J00
Credit: CMPD

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said new technology helped them clear the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Four facing additional charges related to Pamlico County break-in, theft

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has issued additional charges for four men who had been previously arrested on other charges. Investigators said while looking into the theft of money from lock boxes in Pamlico County, they were able to issue additional charges related to a home break-in where numerous power tools […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

19-year-old Beaufort County woman facing felony forgery charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged 19 yr. old Tahjena Nasia-Elise Assing with 9 combined felony counts of Forgery of an Instrument, Uttering a Forged Instrument, and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. The investigation began November 22nd when a local store reported receiving 3 fraudulent payroll checks from Assing within a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man charged in robbery of two businesses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man is facing charges after deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested him for his role in the robbery of two businesses. Russell James May was identified by detectives from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
California State
City
Denver, NC
WNCT

Gun found on student at Western Alamance High School

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Western Alamance High School on Wednesday, the school system confirmed. School officials received a tip about a possible weapon on campus and went on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon. During a search, a firearm was confiscated from a student. No injuries were reported. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two face second-degree murder charges in overdose death

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Carteret County men are facing second-degree murder charges in the overdose death of a woman in 2020. Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Davis Norman, 34, of Gloucester, and Willis Carroll Nelson Jr, 40, of Harkers Island with murder following the May 26, 2020 overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake, who […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Jennings
WNCT

Person killed in shooting on Cone Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Cone Boulevard at 6:34 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Police […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Two Beaufort County women facing drug-related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Beaufort County women are facing drug-related charges after their arrest in November. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaeauna Peterson, 30, of 111 Charles Lane in Chocowinity, on Nov. 21 and Janesha Peele, 27, of 200 W. 16th St. in Washington, on Nov. 22. Both were charged with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Sex#Cold Case#Uptown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Reward offered after two albino deer killed in Virginia

STUART, Va. (AP) — An albino deer and her fawn were shot and killed illegally in a Virginia county, and the sheriff is offering a reward for information leading to whomever is responsible. “We get an albino deer once in a while in Patrick County,” game warden Dale Owens told the Martinsville Bulletin. “But never have […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy