Joe Biden announces US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By Nick Allen
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year. Despite attempts to cool tensions with China, the US is not expected to send any government officials to Beijing 2022 in February. The announcement came three weeks after Mr Biden held a conference call...

AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
The Independent

Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps

President Joe Biden is looking to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday by shining a spotlight on the importance of election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes and bolstering independent media.On the summit's first day, Biden announced plans for the U.S. to spend up to $424 million around the world to support independent media, anti-corruption work and more. The initiative came as he called on world leaders to work with him to reverse what he called an alarming diminishment of democracy around the globe.“Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?” Biden said...
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Nancy Pelosi
Mitt Romney
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
Telegraph

Joe Biden hints at concession over Ukraine’s membership of Nato to placate Moscow

Joe Biden hinted on Wednesday that he was ready to offer Vladimir Putin concessions on Ukraine’s membership of Nato in an attempt to defuse tension in the region. Speaking the day after the leaders held a two-hour video conference, the US president appeared to extend an unprecedented olive branch to his Russian counterpart, which has long sought to prevent Kyiv from joining the Western security pact.
Beijing, CN
China
Fox News

Sen. John Kennedy has earned a promotion, step aside Mitch McConnell

Scientists have yet to create a perpetual-motion machine. However, the perpetual-quotation machine has been invented and is functioning beautifully. His name is U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The Louisiana Republican is one of America’s most dependable journalistic resources. When a columnist or broadcaster requires a colorful and droll observation on current...
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's polls, Hillary Clinton

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: By the way, good for Mark Meadow, I agree, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple...
CNN

Biden told Putin that 'things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now' if Russia escalates in Ukraine, top adviser says

Washington (CNN) — The White House says President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to launch strong economic measures should Russia invade Ukraine -- signaling that these new measures would pack a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea.
