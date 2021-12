St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his conviction on a federal drug charge. A news release from the US Attorney for Minnesota says 36-year-old Tyler Batson entered a guilty plea in September to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate he was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a State Trooper in March 2020. After a K9 officer alerted on the vehicle, a search led to the confiscation of a bag containing about two pounds of methamphetamine. The charges brought against Batson alleged he was returning to Rochester after meeting with his source of the drugs in the Twin Cities.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO