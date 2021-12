The global Bitcoin mining hashrate has finally recovered from the crackdown on miners in China back in May, as per the latest Blockchain data. Right before the ban on Bitcoin mining, its Total Hash Rate per second (TH/s) numbers stood at the record 180.666m threshold, then quickly plunged after miners in China had to unplug and go abroad, cease operation, or go underground. A number of them relocated to nearby Russia and Kazakhstan, making those two countries the world's number one and number two in Bitcoin mining operations. A lot of Bitcoin miners moved to the U.S., too, in particular to states with freewheeling electricity markets and lax business regulations like Texas, pushing America into the top 3 mining destinations.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO