December’s Pixel Feature Drop is here with UWB support for the Pixel 6 Pro, Now Playing improvements, and more

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again where Google unveils a ton of new features for its Pixel smartphones and December’s Pixel Feature Drop brings the ability to access Snapchat from the lock screen, Ultra-Wideband support to the Pixel 6 Pro, and Now Playing gets a search button for those rare songs that it...

www.talkandroid.com

xda-developers

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support

The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo.
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro review

After the Pixel series’ meager 2020 year, with the Pixel 5 being mid-range rather than high-end, Google is suddenly back this year. Pixel 6 is a true high-end smartphone, which costs a little less than some competitors. You have to go abroad for this, because the machine costs more in the Netherlands. In the camera bar on the back is an all-new main camera. Besides Google’s excellent image processing, the image quality is pretty good. Despite not having a telephoto camera like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6 comes in well if you don’t want to zoom in much. The ultra wide-angle camera is a bit short. Out of the box, there’s all-new Android 12 on the device, with a beautiful new interface. As with the previous pixels, the user experience is very smooth and gets updates for a long time. Battery life is a little above average in this segment, but we’re not a fan of the charging speed.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6a Is NO Mid-Ranger, OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Detailed & more! (video)

Let's begin today with the European Parliament. Apparently they just passed a measure regarding large tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook, that would require their messaging apps to allow communication with other services. This means that all of these companies would have to figure out an universal communication method that ends up benefitting the user where it wouldn't matter if you're texting through Facebook, your iPhone or Android device and this would be set as a standard across the industry. Now, a ton of these laws don't end up happening, but we have seen cases like Apple's recently announced Self Service Repair which kind of took years of pressure. So yeah, let's see if it evolves cause I'm honestly tired of having different apps to talk to different people.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Here are some better Pixel 6 cases than Google’s

As wonderful as the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are, their smooth glass backs are extremely slippery, as Dan Seifert mentioned in his review. And the official Google frosted recycled plastic cases are not great solutions, thanks to their cheap feel and still slippery finish. So, where does that leave you, the new owner of Google’s flagship phone? You can’t just leave your pristine new phone naked. That’s why we’ve rounded up some third-party cases that befit the Pixel’s unique design, whether you’re looking for a case for yourself or gifting a case to a new Pixel 6 owner. Just be aware that cases may be out of stock or slow to ship, so you’ll need a lot of luck and patience to find your ideal case this holiday season.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Now Playing on Pixel phones is making it easier to keep track of songs worth hearing again

Google keeps plenty of features exclusive to its Pixel phones these days, but in my experience, nothing is more useful than its Now Playing tool. With a frequently updated local database and always-on listening, modern Pixels can detect nearby songs and silently display them on the lockscreen, all without any action on the user's part. With an upcoming redesign, Now Playing is about to get even more helpful — and more powerful.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Pixel 6 Pro Protectors: ArmorSuit, TOCOL and LK

The Pixel 6 Pro is arguably the best device to come out of Google's think tank over the last few years. With it, they're re-entering the world of flagship smartphones, and the key aspects of this device, which showcase that intent, are its curved display, custom silicone, and camera array. And speaking about that display, Google has also done away with their back-mounted fingerprint scanner and instead has an in-screen one tucked behind the screen.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Google had planned to ship Pixel 5 with Tensor SoC, Here’s why they didn’t

In a recent video, Youtuber Marques Brownlee has revealed that Google had plans to introduce their Tensor chips back in 2020 with the Pixel 5 but didn’t at the last moment. The smartphone community has always wondered why the Google Pixel 5 featured a Qualcomm 765G SoC, weaker than Pixel 4‘s Snapdragon 855. Well, we might have an answer for you. In a recent video discussing every Google phone, the famous Youtuber Marques Brownlee revealed that Google was working on Tensor for a long time and wanted to release it earlier.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Cyber Monday Pixel phone deals: Save up to $800 on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

While Cyber Monday tends to bring deals on everything from Android phones to cars and beyond, not everything is destined for a doorbuster deal on November 26. Google has made its best Pixel ever this year, by a wide margin, and that means that many of you will likely be hoping to save a few hundred on one this holiday shopping season. Unfortunately, like everything Google sells, Black Friday Google Pixel deals are a bit more complicated than most. Here's why and how you can find the best deals even when they're scarce.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get first custom ROM support courtesy of ProtonAOSP

Just a month after the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we now have the very first custom ROM for the duo in the guise of ProtonAOSP. While most Pixel 6 owners will stick firmly with the stable builds that come pre-installed upon their devices, some out there will be itching to slap a custom ROM on their brand-new device. While we have already started to see a few Android 12-based ROMs over the past few months, it has taken a little over a month for the first ROM to be made available for the Made by Google duo.
NFL
9to5Google

How to take a screenshot on a Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Taking a screenshot can come in handy for a multitude of reasons, and it’s extremely easy to do. You might be surprised to find out that you can take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 6 in a few different ways. Here’s how it works. Taking a screenshot using Pixel...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Some 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models have problems charging

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been on store shelves for a little over a month now, and true to form, we don't hear about those little bugs as much. Google has sent out software patches to repair issues such as the lagging fingerprint scanner and the ghost dialing problem that had users' phones randomly dialing contacts and making unprompted emergency calls to 9-1-1.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to use Google Pixel safety features

There’s a huge slate of safety features baked into Android 12, and if you own a Pixel device, you can make good use of it. Your Pixel can detect car crashes, send emergency SOS messages, notify you about potential crises in the area you’re in, and more. In this article,...
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

30 Days With the Pixel 6 Pro: Umm, I Didn’t Make It

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. That title is probably not what you think it is. While it is correct in suggesting I couldn’t make it 30 days using Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, it’s not because the phone has provided an awful experience that would turn most people away. Instead, I couldn’t use the Pixel 6 Pro for 30 days because Google released another phone that’s more my style, the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 has won me over and the benefits included in the Pixel 6 Pro over the regular version were just not enough to keep me around.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is next to gain access to the One UI 4 beta program

A few years ago we would have scoffed at the idea that Samsung would up its software game enough to be one of, if not, the first brands to roll out monthly security updates and OS upgrades to its vast array of handsets, but not anymore. Oh no. Instead, we are now praising the Korean electronics giant for its timely firmware releases and today, the news that the Galaxy S10, Samsung’s flagship from 2019, is gaining access to the One UI 4.0 beta program.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google's Pixel Buds are NOT dominating Cyber Monday sales — here's why

You've probably seen some dubious reporting without any actual numbers claiming that Apple Airpods are "dominating" Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at Amazon. I drop the dubious tag on this one because I've seen the resource this comes from, and the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are also listed as the top seller, so I have no idea what any of it means. Anyway, it doesn't matter nearly as much as getting the best Cyber Monday deal on the headphones you like does in the end.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has quickly usurped the iPhone 13 Pro as my go-to camera

I’ve spent several weeks with the Google Pixel 6 Pro now, and even more time with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, two of the very best new smartphones you can buy at the moment. The iPhone has always been my default smartphone for photography when I’m not reviewing a new device, but I don’t think the iPhone 13 Pro is Apple’s best, and spending more time with the Pixel 6 Pro has only reinforced that opinion.
CELL PHONES

