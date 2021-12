U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper says Colorado is uniquely poised to benefit from the just-signed infrastructure bill.Details: The $1 trillion legislation includes billions set aside for the state, and the first-term Democratic senator said additional money for electric vehicle incentives and charging stations is "very, very impactful, especially for a state like Colorado where we have been an early adopter."$10 billion is dedicated to Western water issues, he added, and that money will help address a variety of concerns from the drought to lead pipes.Other money is earmarked to mitigate the risk of wildfire and help prevent landslides like those that...

