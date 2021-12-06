U.K. School to Ditch Name of British Slave Trader Whose Statue Was Thrown Into Harbor

A school set up more than 300 years ago will drop the name of slave trader Edward Colston Colston’s School in Bristol which was founded by the 17th century merchant in 1710, will change its name following a consultation in the summer.It comes after a statue of Colston was toppled in the city during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.The private school said the name Colston “will forever be associated with the enslavement and deaths of African men, women and children” following the events that took place in Bristol in June last year.A survey on the name received...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO