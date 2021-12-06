Home Depot Stock (HD): $470 Price Target From Oppenheimer

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 28.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 28.89% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to European Medicines Agency head Emma Cooke saying that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could soon become authorized in the near future. Plus there was a study led by the University of Oxford that revealed a second dose of Novavax’s vaccine following an initial dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was much more effective than 2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO