ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Home Depot Stock (HD): $470 Price Target From Oppenheimer

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) have received a $470 price target from Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Home Depot Inc...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Lowe’s Stock (LOW): $300 Price Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) have received a price target of $300 from Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) have received a price target of $300 from Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel increased the price target on Lowe’s from $235 while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Novavax Stock (NVAX): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 28.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 28.89% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to European Medicines Agency head Emma Cooke saying that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could soon become authorized in the near future. Plus there was a study led by the University of Oxford that revealed a second dose of Novavax’s vaccine following an initial dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was much more effective than 2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Honeywell Stock (HON): $245 Price Target From BofA

The shares of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) have received a price target of $245 from BofA. These are the details. The shares of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) have received a price target of $245 from BofA. And BofA analyst Andrew Obin downgraded Honeywell to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating while reducing the price target from $270.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot Inc#Home Improvement#Oppenheimer#Home Depot Stock
pulse2.com

LYFT Stock (LYFT): $60 Price Target From UBS

The shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) have received a price target of $60 from UBS. These are the details. The shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) have received a price target of $60 from UBS. And UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley initiated coverage of Lyft with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Quest Resource Stock (QRHC): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) – a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services – increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Quest Resource Holding Corporation announcing today that it has acquired 2 national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses: Chadds Ford, PA-based, RWS Facility Services, LLC (RWS), and Greenville, SC-based, InStream Environmental, LLC (InStream). RWS and Instream are going to expand Quest’s presence in the commercial property space and meaningfully add to the industrial market customer base.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

EPAM Systems Stock (EPAM): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to EPAM Systems replacing Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 14.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Best Buy Stock (BBY): $140 Price Target From R5 Capital

The shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) have received a $140 price target from R5 Capital. These are the details. The shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) have received a $140 price target from R5 Capital. And R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin upgraded Best Buy to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
pulse2.com

Asia Broadband Stock (AABB): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Asia Broadband (OTC: AABB) increased by 41.03% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Asia Broadband (OTC: AABB) increased by 41.03% today. Investors are responding positively to Asia Broadband announcing that the company has now confirmed a December 28, 2021 release date for its proprietary cryptocurrency exchange within the AABB Wallet.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Phunware Stock (PHUN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) increased by 21.05% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) increased by 21.05% today. The surge in price appears to be driven by a sympathy play associated with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Digital World Acquisition Corp increased by 28.1% today.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

DocuSign Stock (DOCU): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in a Form 4 filing.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Exela Technologies Stock (XELA): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) – a global business process automation leader across numerous industries – increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Exela Technologies announcing that B Riley Securities and certain other investors have purchased an aggregate of $35 million of the Company’s common stock.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ChargePoint Stock (CHPT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) fell by 3.67% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) fell by 3.67% today. Investors are responding negatively to ChargePoint’s results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 31, 2021 (Note: The quarterly loss of $69.4 million was wider than the year-earlier loss of $40.9 million).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Photronics Stock (PLAB): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for its full-year and fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 ended October 31, 2021.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy