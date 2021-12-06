Cathleen Stough Hayes

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in...
Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking: a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new measure the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from a destabilizing invasion of Ukraine. But any negotiations to...
Washington — A staffer on Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a handgun into a House office building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers in the Longworth House Office Building spotted the image of a gun in a bag on an X-ray screen. The bag's owner, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.
(CNN) — Jurors in Chicago will begin the second day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged in connection with allegedly staging a fake hate crime and falsely reporting it to police nearly three years ago. The jury of six men and...
Scott Peterson's attorney says his legal team is "cautiously optimistic" that he will receive a new trial at a hearing in February after they present evidence of alleged juror misconduct in Peterson's original 2004 trial for murdering his wife and unborn son. Lawyer Pat Harris spoke with Savannah Guthrie in...
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”. “I grabbed...
Some teenagers may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. This news comes after Pfizer revealed that three doses of its vaccine are more effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant than two. Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Sciences University, joins CBSN to discuss some of the latest coronavirus headlines.
