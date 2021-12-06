ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England has community transmission of Omicron variant, health minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zaq5T_0dFVJb1Q00
Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid delivers COVID-19 situation update, at the House of Commons in London, Britain November 29, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister said on Monday there is now community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across regions of England but it is too early to say if this will "knock us off our road to recovery".

Defending the introduction of stricter rules to slow the spread of the virus, Sajid Javid told parliament the government was "leaving nothing to chance" while scientists assessed the variant, which was first reported in South Africa last month.

Javid said there are now 261 Omicron cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales - a total of 336.

"This includes cases with no links to international travel, so we can conclude there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England," Javid said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday no further restrictions were currently needed to deal with the Omicron variant, but refused to rule out imposing such measures before Christmas.

Britain has announced all inbound travellers will need to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test while arrivals from Nigeria, South Africa and nine other African countries will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the new variant.

The number of hotel rooms available for international quarantine will be doubled this week and the government is "ramping up this capacity as quickly as possible", Javid said.

Javid said that at this stage the government cannot "say for certain" whether or not Omicron will escape COVID vaccines, or if it causes a more severe illness.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron Covid Variant Could Be Good News – Here Are The Details

The new Omicron covid variant has been making headlines all over the place. Just the other day, we revealed that the Omicron covid variant is the new threat that’s lurking around the corner all over the world. As if the novel coronavirus did not cause enough pain and drama, new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Omicron#Uk#African#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news: Omicron now spreading in community ‘across multiple UK regions’, says Javid

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has said there is confirmed “community transmission” of the omicron variant across the UK.The announcement means cases are being detected in people who have not travelled to southern Africa.Mr Javid told MPs on Monday that “multiple regions of England” were seeing cases of the variant that were not linked to international travel.It comes as more than 51,000 new Covid cases were recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours as official data showed another rise in omicron cases.The latest figures revealed a further 51,459 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, with 90 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Record COVID cases, deaths in heavily vaccinated South Korea

South Korea is reeling from a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it was reported Saturday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that there were 5,352 new cases of COVID and 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, each a record high for the country in the nearly two-year-long outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy