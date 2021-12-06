Capital Region mayors endorse Gov. Hochul for 2022 campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Governor Kathy Hochul took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce seven past, present, and future Capital Region mayors have endorsed her campaign for governor. Hochul will be going against opponents in 2022 that include some from her own party.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that seven mayors from our Capital Region have endorsed my campaign for governor. These leaders show us every day what it means to stand up for community values. Glad to be working with them to create a brighter future for every New Yorker,” Hochul said.

Among those mayors endorsing her are Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, and Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. Additionally, incoming Saratoga Springs Mayor-Elect Ron Kim and three former Saratoga Springs mayors are endorsing Hochul as well: Valerie Keehn, Ken Klotz, and Joanne Yepsen.

