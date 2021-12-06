ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Giants' Daniel Jones likely out vs. Chargers

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ClQo_0dFVIzvP00

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) missed a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins and now he’s poised to miss more time.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Jones is likely to sit out against the Los Angeles Chargers this week and could miss more time even beyond that.

Daniel Jones is “likely” to miss the Giants’ next game against the Chargers, according to a source familiar with the situation, and his backup, Mike Glennon, suffered a concussion in the Giants’ 20-9 loss in Miami on Sunday, making his status murky as well.

And as SNY reported on Friday, the Giants were already bracing for Jones to miss multiple starts with what they are calling a “strained neck.

The Giants have been coy about the exact nature of Jones’ injury and its significance. Head coach Joe Judge has been reluctant to rule Jones out for any extended period of time, but also couldn’t close the door on the injury being season-ending.

Team doctors refused to clear Jones for contact last week, which left him limited in practice. That is not likely to change over the next five days, which means DJ will be forced to ride the pine yet again on Sunday.

For the time being, the Giants have opted not to put Jones on injured reserve but that could change now that Mike Glennon is also sidelined with a concussion and roster spots are at a premium.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Daniel Jones apparently got injured against the Eagles and is out for Dolphins game — and so the Giants signed a QB from the Bills

For the second straight season, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an injury in Week 12 that could cost him multiple games. Jones suffered a neck strain early in the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones is expected to miss the Giants’ Week 12 game against the Dolphins in Miami, per Pelissero. Jones’ injury is the likely reason for why the Giants also signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Tuesday.
NFL
Newsday

It's a wait-and-see thing with Daniel Jones now as Giants await doctors' word

Daniel Jones won’t make the call. Neither will Joe Judge. If they did, the issue likely would have been settled already and Jones would be the unambiguous starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Instead, they and the entire team are waiting to get a final assessment from the...
NFL
Newsday

Mixed messages about Giants QB Daniel Jones' availability for Sunday's game vs. Dolphins

The Giants went out of their way Wednesday to project themselves as a team without issue at the most important position on the field. While they acknowledged Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck strain and classified him as limited in the two walk-through practices on their injury report, Joe Judge said the quarterback was going to have a "normal day" in practice and anticipated him being on the field in some capacity on Thursday and Friday as well.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Daniel Jones (neck) expected to miss Giants' Week 13 game; MIke Glennon likely to start

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is unlikely to play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Jones suffered a neck strain early in the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Despite the third-year signal caller playing through the rest of the game, it appears as though he'll be forced to miss Sunday's contest. Mike Glennon is expected to start in his place, and Jake Fromm was added to the roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Daniel Jones suffers neck strain in Giants' win; Mike Glennon expected to start vs. Dolphins, per report

The New York Giants are just one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, yet may not have their starting quarterback for a few weeks. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Daniel Jones suffered a neck strain in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered "week-to-week." With Jones sidelined, backup quarterback Mike Glennon is expected to start in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants expect Daniel Jones to practice, won’t rule him out for Sunday

Reports have indicated that the Giants plan to start Mike Glennon at quarterback against the Dolphins this Sunday, but that wasn’t the word from head coach Joe Judge at a Wednesday press conference. Jones is dealing with a neck injury that he picked up last Sunday and Judge said he...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ status vs. Dolphins made more confusing by Joe Judge

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury during his team’s 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Jones was believed to be sidelined for Week 13 by NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero- or at least very doubtful to play- but Giants head coach Joe Judge’s comments from Wednesday make the whole situation more confusing ahead of the clash with the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Concussion#American Football#New York Giants#Sny#The Los Angeles Chargers#Dj
giants.com

QB Daniel Jones ruled out vs. Dolphins; Mike Glennon to start

Daniel Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami after the quarterback was not cleared for contact, coach Joe Judge announced Friday morning. Jones suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 victory over Philadelphia and was limited in practice this week. Mike Glennon will start against the Dolphins, and Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad this week, is expected to serve as the backup.
NFL
NESN

Giants QB Daniel Jones Suffered Neck Strain Sunday Vs. Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reportedly suffered a neck strain in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that may jeopardize his status in Week 13, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones was able to finish the game but early reports are indicating his status may be in question for...
NFL
abc7ny.com

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones not cleared for contact, out vs. Miami Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones for at least this Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday. Jones has not been cleared for contact after suffering a neck strain during last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles....
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Giants Rule Out Daniel Jones For Week 13, Bracing For Extended Absence

Injuries to various skill-position players and a coordinator change already impacted Daniel Jones‘ third season, a key audition for the former top-10 pick. The Giants are now preparing for their starting quarterback to miss extensive time. Practicing in a limited capacity all week and took reps with the Giants’ first-stringers,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Giants' Jones out vs. Dolphins with neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact due to a neck injury and will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins as a result, head coach Joe Judge confirmed Friday. Judge declined to go into specifics of the injury but said Jones has only been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants get troubling Daniel Jones update for Week 13 vs Dolphins

The New York Giants pulled off a win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 and will look to make it two in a row this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. Things may just have gotten a bit more difficult for the Giants, however. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is battling a strained neck that could keep him sidelined in Week 13. Jones apparently sustained the injury during the win over the Eagles, though he was able to play through it.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Daniel Jones out for Week 14, Giants optimistic Mike Glennon will be cleared (Report)

Daniel Jones’ neck strain will reportedly keep him out another game. Don’t expect Daniel Jones to hit the game field this week. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports the third-year Giants quarterback has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a neck strain in Week 12. He missed Week 13 and, as a result of this injury, will reportedly be out for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Giants QB Jones out again, Glennon likely despite concussion

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his second straight game with a neck injury, and backup Mike Glennon will start despite sustaining a concussion in his start last weekend against Miami. The Giants (4-8) ruled out Jones on Friday after doctors said he was not cleared for contract....
NFL
giants.com

Joe Judge optimistic Mike Glennon will start vs. Chargers; Daniel Jones update

TUCSON, Ariz. – Here now, the Giants' quarterback news for Wednesday, Dec. 8. Daniel Jones' injured neck was examined again, he has not been cleared for contact and he is not expected to play when the Giants visit the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday in SoFi Stadium. Mike Glennon, who...
NFL
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones’ injury: How long will Giants’ quarterback be out?

The New York Giants held out hope, or at least tried to make it seem like they held out hope, that quarterback Daniel Jones would play this week against the Miami Dolphins. Jones practiced in limited fashion and head coach Joe Judge said he “looked like Daniel.”. Still, the Giants...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
101K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy