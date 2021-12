Nippy days beg for a flannel throw, a mug of tea, wool socks and, of course, a great book. Since very few novels are released at the end of the year, December is an ideal time to catch up on the reads you might have missed in 2021. Best of all, many of these books have been out a while so you can reserve them at the library without much of a wait.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO