Forget about 38-7 The Utes dominated the Ducks from start to finish just less than two weeks ago. The game was essentially over at halftime and the Utes were the better team in all phases of the game. It was an outcome that nobody expected and frankly, it will be best if the Utes and the Ducks forget that result. This will be a different Oregon team on Friday night and they have the talent to compete with almost anyone in the nation. Of course there are many things to learn schematically from two weeks ago, but besides that, expect a different, more inspired Oregon team to come out Friday night. Could the Utes repeat the result from two weeks ago? Sure. But let’s not expect it.

