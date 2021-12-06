ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors

Lenovo, LG to collaborate on radiology technology

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo and LG announced today that they are collaborating on new medical imaging solutions to aid the radiology community. According to a news release, the companies will work together to bundle LG’s high-performance medical monitors with the Lenovo original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions...

www.massdevice.com

massdevice.com

BD acquires Venclose and its RF ablation technology

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it acquired Venclose and its solutions for treating chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). CVI occurs as the result of malfunctioning valves and can lead to varicose veins. Venclose’s CVI treatment uses radio frequency (RF) ablation technology, with its catheters potentially reducing post-operative pain and bruising compared to alternative laser treatment therapy.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

Black Book & CoreLane Technologies collaborate to improve underwriting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Black Book and CoreLane Technologies now are working together so finance companies have a clear view of the collateral attached to their paper. According to a news release distributed on Tuesday, Black Book announced the integration of its vehicle pricing, data, and analytics into CoreLane Technologies’ CreditLane product.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Launches Microsoft Teams Essential, The Most Affordable Collaboration Platform Targeting Small Businesses

With around seventy-three per cent of workers around the globe affirming that they prefer flexible remote work options, hybrid work will inevitably be the norm going forward. Liquid Intelligent Technologies a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is proud to be the launch partner for the new Microsoft Teams Essential offering. A solution that brings the Teams collaboration platform into an affordable package targeting small, medium and micro-enterprises across the continent.
ECONOMY
DOT med

Agfa Radiology Solutions : Valory - Digital Radiography Room

Valory - Excellence. Pure and Simple. Excellence means doing more than just ticking boxes. The VALORY Digital Radiography room aims to exceed your expectations. Its simple design offers you functionality that goes far beyond the usual 'basics'. Balancing reliability and productivity in a modern, modular and, above all, easy-to-use design, the copy and paste this into the story: VALORY DR room provides the true value you need, combined with legendary MUSICA image quality.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnostic Radiology#Gm#Oem#Working
massdevice.com

Fujifilm to expand vaccine production plant in England

According to a news release, Fujifilm is spending about $532.8 million (£400 million) to expand its Teesside (north-east England) plant making the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. The expansion includes facilities specializing in antibody treatments and viral gene therapies. Fujifilm said the facilities are set to open in 2023 or early 2024,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

Adapting an existing laparoscopic or advanced energy device for a robotic platform

Robotic assisted surgery (RAS) has seen impressive and sustained growth for the past decade with little sign of slowing down. New surgical modalities, differentiated visualization and navigation solutions along with increased connectivity continue to drive market adoption and utilization. As the market matures, access to a broad catalogue of surgical...
TECHNOLOGY
massdevice.com

Corza Medical acquires Katena Products

Katena develops ophthalmic products used across cataract, glaucoma and corneal surgeries, including precision surgical instruments, single-use devices and specialty biologics, according to a news release. The company, which has more than 200 employees across North America and Europe, has sold products in more than 110 countries to more than 5,000 customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verint Joins Forces with Theta Lake to Reshape Collaboration Risk Mitigation Technology for Financial Firms in the Era of Hybrid Working

Verint®, The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced a strategic partnership with Theta Lake, a leading provider of modern collaboration security and compliance solutions. The partnership provides financial and trading organizations, as well as other businesses, with extended capabilities to help avoid the legal, business and reputational consequences of compliance breaches, misconduct, data loss and security issues.
ECONOMY
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
COMPUTERS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Therapy shows efficacy, durable benefit, favorable safety profile

Triamcinolone acetonide injection approved for treatment of macular edema. Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical recently announced the FDA granted approval of triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension (Xipere) for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. Formerly known as CLS-TA, the novel product represents the first treatment...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Radiology Reporting Software RadioReport by Neo Q – Entering the US Market

First time presentation in the US at Chicago meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) RadioReport, the innovative software for reporting radiological findings, is now available for radiologists in the USA. Several German practices and clinics are already using RadioReport. This software automatically generates structured reports in the areas of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT). The developers, German company.
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

Gain a competitive edge as radiology professionals at RSNA 2021

Gain a competitive edge as radiology professionals at RSNA 2021. RSNA Annual Meeting returns to Chicago in 2021 as the world's largest radiology forum to offer robust in-person scientific assembly and technical exhibition. The event, to be held from November 28 to December 2, 2021, aims to deliver a successful program with a multitude of science, education and CME opportunities for radiology professionals across the world. This year, the event started with a meeting to discuss health and safety matters related to Covid-19 by operating a checkpoint where exhibitors and visitors go through before attending the conference.
EDUCATION
aithority.com

Carestream Demonstrates Leadership In Diagnostic Imaging At World’s Largest Radiology Conference

Carestream Health is showcasing cutting-edge medical imaging technology—designed to improve workflow, enable better diagnosis and enrich patient care—at the 2021 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). From groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable Smart Rooms to advanced mobile imaging and detectors, the company is exhibiting a...
HEALTH SERVICES
massdevice.com

MedtronicTalks: Why Symplicity Spyral trials are complicated, but worth it

Medtronic’s campaign to secure FDA approval of its renal denervation device — Symplicity Spyral — has been anything but simple. But in this episode of the MedtronicTalks podcast, Jason Weidman, SVP and president of Coronary & Renal Denervation, explains why the company has refused to give up the fight to develop the renal denervation tool to lower hypertension.
HEALTH
clarkcountyblog.com

Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Report 2026 by Market Insights, Outlook and Driving Trends 2021| LG Chem, Aquion Energy, Green Charge, NRG Energy, Amperex Technology

Chicago, United States: The global Corona impact on Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Dell Technologies and AWS Collaborate to Help Customers Protect their Data from Ransomware Attacks

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS provides a fast, easy-to-deploy public cloud vault to help secure, isolate and recover data from a ransomware attack. Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, are bringing Dell’s cyber recovery vault to the AWS Marketplace with the launch of Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. Through the AWS Marketplace, customers can easily purchase and deploy an air-gapped cyber vault from Dell, the leading provider of data protection appliances & software globally, to help securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack.
SOFTWARE
massdevice.com

BD elaborates on diversity and equity goals

BD (NYSE:BDX) earlier this week outlined its efforts this year related to global inclusion, diversity and equity. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based BD released its 2021 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Report, which highlighted the progress it’s made in human health as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, according to a news release.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
massdevice.com

Tandem Diabetes Care expands leadership team

Automated insulin delivery technology developer Tandem Diabetes Care (NSDQ:TNDM) announced that it made new appointments in three executive leadership positions. San Diego-based Tandem named Rick Carpenter as CTO, Libba Sapitsky as SVP of Customer Care and Rizwan Pervez as SVP of Quality and Regulatory. Get the full story at our...
BUSINESS

