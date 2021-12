Steven Spielberg is a master filmmaker with more classics under his belt than any single director dare hope. Nearly 30 years later, "Jurassic Park" still stands tall as one of those crowning achievements. While the movie is remembered for many things — primarily its pioneering use of CGI to help create the film's incredible dinosaurs, not to mention kickstarting one of the biggest franchises in cinematic history — it also managed to do all of this while overcoming a very real disaster. No, not the kind related to prehistoric creatures escaping their enclosures. Rather, the production had to contend with an act of mother nature that caused major real-world destruction and put the movie, as well as those involved, in actual jeopardy.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO