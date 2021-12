The saying “It takes a village” has never been truer – especially at southwest Detroit’s Community Health and Social Services Center, Inc. When Diane Tyler-Peterson goes to the federally qualified health center (known as CHASS) for routine check-ups, she’s likely to see her doctor, pharmacist, nurse, and social worker all in one visit. Her chosen support person – her husband – is usually there too. For Tyler-Peterson, it’s helpful to have a team of people working to help her manage her diabetes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO