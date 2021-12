REGION – We said we were going to do it, and with your help we did. With your support, we made the 2021 Kirtland’s Warbler Census a success. Late last year, the Michigan DNR came to us with a request: Could we help them conduct the census by identifying, training and organizing volunteers to help count Kirtland’s Warblers in the field? Given that it’s our mission to support Kirtland’s Warbler conservation, how could we say no?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO