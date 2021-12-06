Two men arrested for luring teen girl to Colorado Springs park, assaulting her
COLORADO SPRINGS — In September of 2021, parents of a 15-year-old girl filed a report of a sexual assault. They told Colorado Springs Police that two adult men had assaulted their daughter, who’d met the men, separately, online.
The girl met the men, in person, in a park in Colorado Springs, where she was assaulted. The crimes occurred between August 2020 and January 2021.
Detectives with CSPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit identified the suspects as 26-year-old Michael Garcia of Westminster, Colorado, and 36-year-old David Reid of Framingham, Massachusetts.
In October, Garcia agreed to meet with detectives and was taken into custody. He was charged with Sexual Assault on a Child and Internet Luring of a Child.
CSPD worked with the Framingham Police Department to arrest Reid, also in October. He was also charged with Sexual Assault on a Child as part of a pattern and Internet Luring of a Child. At the time of his arrest, Reid was working as a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts.
Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
