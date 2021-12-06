ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Professors Tournament Hosted by Mayim Bialik Starts Tonight: How To Watch

By Jonathan Howard
 2 days ago
It isn’t every day that we get to experience a brand new Jeopardy! tournament but tonight is the night. For the first time, the Professors Tournament will premiere.

Mayim Bialik is set to host this special edition of the famed game show. While we have seen Teachers and Students Tournaments we have not seen this kind before. So, everything starts tonight. Viewers can tune into the tournament on ABC at 7:00 PM EST.

The tournament is set to broadcast on weekdays over the next two weeks. It will culminate into the final that is set to air on December 17. With 15 total contestants, there will be some great games. These champions of higher education will try and add Jeopardy! champion to their CV. Only nine contestants will make it to the semi-finals, and then things get interesting. $100,000 is up for grabs. Who is going to take it?

Mayim Bialik on Hosting the Professors Tournament

Of course, the tournament has been prerecorded. So, Mayim Bialik has been able to comment on what hosting the show was like. As the first big tournament and a new one at that, the host is getting some great experience.

In a statement, Bialik spoke about the tournament. “It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage.”

She went on to say, “There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made the inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.”

While they might have had a sense of kinship during the tournament, there was no doubt a competitive battle. If you go on Jeopardy! you are doing it to prove something. Even these polite academics have to have a competitive edge if they hope to succeed.

‘Jeopardy!’ Professors Tournament Full of Diverse Contestants

One look at the list of contestants and we can see that there are going to be a lot of different subjects represented in this Jeopardy! tournament. There aren’t just one or two areas of study on the list, there are many. From STEM to literature, history, botany, and more. Who knows what skill set each will bring to the games.

With this being a battle of Ph.D.’s, the competition will be stiff. It is interesting to think about, but Bialik herself has a Ph.D. If she hadn’t found stardom on TV, could she have been on the other side of the podium? Perhaps she could have had another life as an educator and would have ended up being a part of this tournament anyway. Who is to say?

There is no way to know who will win. However, it is sure to be exciting along the way. So fans should get ready, everything starts tonight!

