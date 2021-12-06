ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daredevil: Charlie Cox to Reprise Superhero Role, According to Marvel Boss

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Daredevil rises again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox will be playing the role. Cox played the role of Daredevil for three seasons and one season of the spinoff, The Defenders. Netflix canceled the show in 2018, around the same time it grounded fellow Marvel TV shows...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekositymag.com

How Hawkeye Will Bring Back Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Explained

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Hawkeye is the first step in rebooting Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil. Marvel Studios drops the puzzle pieces. Thus, one by one they form the Big Picture. On September 15, 2019, I scooped that Marvel Studios had no plans to recast Netflix’ Defenders. Well,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cobie Smulders To Reprise Maria Hill Role in Marvel Series ‘Secret Invasion’

EXCLUSIVE: Cobie Smulders is set to reunite with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reprising her her MCU role of Maria Hill. The Disney+ crossover comic event showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. A rep for Marvel declined comment. Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn — reprising his role as Skrull Talos — Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott. Smulders has reprised the role in several Marvel pics including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War and every Avengers film. She recently received strong reviews for her portrayal of Ann Coulter in American Crime Story: Impeachment.  She is repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Kevin Feige Plans for Charlie Cox to Continue as Daredevil in the MCU

When the Netflix Marvel shows were great, they were really great, and fans have been clamoring for their favorite actors to reprise their roles in mainline MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) series. At the top of that list is fans requesting Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil. And surprisingly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has casually revealed to CinemaBlend that he does intend for Charlie Cox to continue as Daredevil in the MCU — in some form.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Young Avengers, Daredevil & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.
COMICS
geekositymag.com

Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Could Debut In Disney Plus’ Hawkeye

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil could debut in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil. On September 15, 2019, I leaked that Feige wouldn’t recast Daredevil. That scoop is now official. In that same report, I said...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Marvel Universe#Daredevil#Defenders#Mcu#Cinemablend
heroichollywood.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige On Other Netflix Stars Potentially Joining Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In The MCU

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed whether or not other Netflix stars could potentially join Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the MCU. Kevin Feige dropped a major bombshell when he revealed that should the Marvel Cinematic Universe utilize Daredevil, the Man With No Fear will be played by none other than Charlie Cox. The Netflix series originally starred Cox in the lead role and ran for three seasons before being shelved by Disney.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Marvel Is Developing a SHANG-CHI Sequel with Director Destin Daniel Cretton

As expected, Marvel Studios is developing a sequel to its hit martial arts fantasy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! I think we all knew the film would get a sequel, and the director of the first movie, Destin Daniel Cretton, it returning to write and helm the sequel. The filmmaker is also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus, there’s no word on what that series is, other than it will be a comedy.
MOVIES
Inverse

Is Daredevil in the MCU? Charlie Cox’s return is sooner than you think

Charlie Cox is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Daredevil actor’s return has been a long-standing rumor among Marvel fans and Hollywood insiders, but may have finally been confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said that should Matt Murdock ever appear...
MOVIES
thepostathens.com

Here’s the best Marvel movies and shows released (so far) in 2021

Following the end of phase three and the events of Avengers: Endgame, 2021 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe laying the groundwork for its future. The foundation, laid on both the big and small screens, included everything from introducing new Avengers to opening the Marvel Multiverse. While every MCU project slated for this year may not be released yet, now’s still a good time to look back and see what Marvel did best this year. Here’s the best Marvel projects that were released in 2021:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TV Fanatic

Peacemaker: HBO Max Drops Trailer for James Gunn's Suicide Squad Spinoff

John Cena will play Peacemaker again in 2022. HBO Max on Friday dropped the full-length trailer and key art for the forthcoming spinoff of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. If you like watching things blow up, comedy, and people teaming up for the greater good, then it will be a show for you.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil Director Admits Confusion Over Whether Netflix Series Is MCU Canon

Even with a Spider-Man movie just days away from release, Charlie Cox is still probably the most popular man in superhero cinema. After appearing in three seasons of a Daredevil series on Netflix, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed it would be Cox playing the character in the franchise whenever the character should pop up next. That said, Feige has yet to confirm whether the Netflix shows are actually in the same continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, even those involved with the series don't know where they reside in the canon.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye viewing figures trail WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki

Having been starved of new content throughout 2020 thanks to the COVID pandemic, Marvel fans have had a veritable feast served up this year as Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe belatedly got underway with WandaVision kicking off a packed film and television slate consisting of four movies and five TV series – the last of which, Hawkeye, got underway on Disney+ last week.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 release is delayed, but this leak says it’s good news

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic holiday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! Right on the eve of the Eternals red carpet premiere, we learned that Disney delayed many MCU movies, pushing back releases by several months. The surprise delay impacted all of next year’s MCU movies. That includes the highly anticipated Doctor Strange 2 release delay. Kevin Feige explained it during interviews at the premiere, saying it’s all because of production issues. He said we’d have to wait a few months longer for the MCU movies to come out, without mentioning distribution changes or the pandemic. Earlier...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy