Daredevil: Charlie Cox to Reprise Superhero Role, According to Marvel Boss

Even with a Spider-Man movie just days away from release, Charlie Cox is still probably the most popular man in superhero cinema. After appearing in three seasons of a Daredevil series on Netflix, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed it would be Cox playing the character in the franchise whenever the character should pop up next. That said, Feige has yet to confirm whether the Netflix shows are actually in the same continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, even those involved with the series don't know where they reside in the canon.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO