ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting maps

By Jessica Chasmar
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Texas over its newly drawn maps for...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Mark Meadows responds to potential contempt charges from January 6 committee: 'Fishing expedition'

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responded Wednesday to an announcement from the two leaders of the Congressional Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot that the panel will continue to pursue contempt of Congress charges against him, even in light of a civil suit filed against the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fox News

Mark Meadows files lawsuit against Pelosi, Jan 6 committee members

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing the January 6 congressional committee in response to their imminent move to hold him in criminal contempt. Meadows filed legal action against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the committee on Tuesday in response to being subpoenaed, Fox News has confirmed, as they attempt to investigate the January 6 Capitol Hill protest that turned violent and has led to criminal charges against dozens of Trump supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

Biden's low poll numbers a result of bad policy: Hannity

Sean Hannity explained in his opening monologue Wednesday that President Biden's administration's sinking poll numbers are due to bad policies that are out of touch with Americans. "The Biden administration [is] laughably believing their poll numbers are so low because what, the messaging is bad? What, they need a Madison...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Redistricting#Biden Justice Department#House
Fox News

'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Fox News

Federal judge grants Project Veritas' request for third party to review James O'Keefe's phones seized by FBI

A federal judge is siding with Project Veritas over its request for an independent party to review the cellphones the FBI seized from the group's founder James O'Keefe. On Wednesday, District Court Judge Analisa Torres from the Southern District of New York is ordering a "special master" to be appointed to oversee the review of O'Keefe's devices, citing "potential First Amendment concerns."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

679K+
Followers
131K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy