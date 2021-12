Runners and walkers gathered by the school awning Friday morning for the Petersburg Medical Center Turkey Trot sponsored by Petersburg Parks and Recreation. People brought canned goods and non-perishable food to donate before the race. The race kicked off at 10 a.m. and along the route participants passed residents in long term care and waved to them. After finishing the course, participants returned to the school where they enjoyed hot chocolate.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 10 DAYS AGO