AUSTIN, Texas — The long-standing H-E-B on South Congress and Oltorf is shutting down early next year for demolition and reconstruction. Demolition of the more than 60-year-old grocery store will begin in February 2022. A temporary H-E-B will open at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center adjacent to the current grocery store's location. The temporary store will be open to customers for the duration of the project and is set to open one week before construction starts, H-E-B said in a release.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO