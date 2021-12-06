Triad, Jon Alder grapplers place second, 12th during respective tournaments

CHBC bounced back from a tough loss on Friday night to beat Mt. Olive 61-57 on Saturday to win the 3rd Place Game of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament. After falling behind and trailing Mt. Olive 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, CHBC got their offense going as Kade Persinger and Waylon Robertson sparked the Bobcats in the second scoring 9 and 7 points respectively to help push CHBC ahead 32-30 at halftime. Mt. Olive would regain the lead 45-44 at the end of the third after the teams continued to trade the lead in the quarter. A technical foul on Mt. Olive and the subsequent free throws both made by Silas Buzzard and a bucket by Wes Radloff again sparked the Bobcats as they went on to outscore Mt. Olive 17-12 and pull out the win and earn the 3rd place plaque. The win gives CHBC a 3-1 start to the season and they will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host Neoga.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO