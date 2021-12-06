ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Triad, Jon Alder grapplers place second, 12th during respective tournaments

By Tim Miller, No Comments
Marysville Journal-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwsom Mitchell of Triad lifts an opponent off the mat during Saturday’s Northeastern duals tournament. Mitchell claimed championship honors in the 165-pound weight class. The Cardinals placed second in the tournament to Kenton Ridge. (Photo submitted) Triad’s varsity wrestling team posted a 4-1 record and finished second during Saturday’s...

www.marysvillejt.com

