Retail investors added to Didi selloff after delisting news

Last week, the Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (DIDI) declared that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The news of DIDI’s delisting heightened investor concerns about other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and the prices of shares of Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) declined in the wake of DIDI’s delisting announcement. Considering the bleak growth prospects of these companies, we think investors are better off avoiding them. Read on.Beijing-based ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) declared last week that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange “immediately” and begin preparations for a separate listing in Hong Kong. Consequently, the U.S. shares will be converted into “freely tradable shares” on another international exchange. Shares of DIDI declined sharply in price after the announcement.

