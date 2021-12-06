ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Retail investors added to Didi selloff after delisting news

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Retail investors have been among those selling shares in Didi Global, which tumbled after the ride-hailing company revealed its plan to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange. Retail investors sold a net $3.37 million worth of Didi...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.01% higher to $334.97 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $14.70 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
CNN

There's little reason for Robinhood investors to be merry

New York (CNN Business) — Heading into the start of 2021, Robinhood was expected to be one of the most successful initial public offerings of the year. Robinhood was widely hyped and praised by investors for helping democratize Wall Street trading. What could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out.
STOCKS
Metro International

Weibo shares fall 6% below issue price on Hong Kong listing

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp’s shares debuted 6.1% below their issue price in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as it became the latest U.S.-listed China stock to seek out a secondary listing closer to home. The Hong Kong debut was in line with a fall in Weibo’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Metro International

Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa suspended -HKEX

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Trading in shares of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings was suspended on Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The suspension comes after a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Kaisa was unlikely to meet its $400 million offshore debt deadline on Tuesday.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood-Led Ark's Transparency ETF To Begin Trading On Wednesday

A new U.S. exchange traded fund of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest will begin trading on Wednesday, the firm said. What Happened: This will be Ark Invest’s ninth ETF and its second to launch so far this year. The investment firm’s ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) started trading in March this year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Ipo#Reuters#Didi Global#Vanda Research#Chinese
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman Sachs has bad news for investors rushing to buy the dip

(Dec 7): Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals. The hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve just as the omicron variant spreads will continue...
STOCKS
Fast Company

BuzzFeed goes public: stock priced, trading on Nasdaq today as the ‘new media’ king eschews IPO for SPAC

One of the buzziest new media companies on the planet is BuzzFeed. It’s also one of the oldest, founded in 2006. It quickly became a hit with younger people due to its listicles and other viral posts, before moving into more serious journalism, for which the outfit has won a Pulitzer. As of today, the company hits another milestone: it goes public. Here’s what you need to know:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
investing.com

3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid on News of Didi's Delisting

Last week, the Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (DIDI) declared that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The news of DIDI’s delisting heightened investor concerns about other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and the prices of shares of Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) declined in the wake of DIDI’s delisting announcement. Considering the bleak growth prospects of these companies, we think investors are better off avoiding them. Read on.Beijing-based ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) declared last week that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange “immediately” and begin preparations for a separate listing in Hong Kong. Consequently, the U.S. shares will be converted into “freely tradable shares” on another international exchange. Shares of DIDI declined sharply in price after the announcement.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.59% to $1,009.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $234.48 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel companies rebound

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday, nearly reversing the S&P 500′s losses from last week, when jitters over a new coronavirus variant roiled markets. The benchmark index rose 1.2%. More than 85% of stocks in the index gained ground, with technology companies and banks accounting for a large slice of the gains. The rally also included airlines, cruise lines and other travel-related companies that stand to benefit from the economy staying clear of more pandemic-related restrictions.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Investors’ Interest in Buying the Dip Surged After Market Downturn

Data from cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment has revealed that after the cryptocurrency market downturn over the weekend, investors’ interest in buying the dip surged with mentions of the term “buy the dip” seeing their largest spike in three months on social media. The firm shared its data with its over...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy