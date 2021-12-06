One person is injured, several suspects in custody after SE Powell St shooting

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 9 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 3400 block of SE Powell.

Topeka Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim.

Police said the victim suffered not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

Several suspects were arrested and taken into custody, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.