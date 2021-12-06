37-year-old woman arrested on drug charges following 150th and Q.4 traffic stop

According to the police officials, the 5-year-old victim was shot by his 6-year-old brother on Monday. Authorities said the siblings and another child were left alone in a bedroom with an unsecured firearm. Investigators said that a parent legally owned the gun used in the shooting. Three young children were left unsupervised in a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located. The County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO