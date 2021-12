In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, the Eagles starting offensive line sat on the MetLife Stadium visitor’s bench in their customary positions. Tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata acted like the bookends, just as they are on the field. In between them, center Jason Kelce was sandwiched in between guards Landon Dickerson and Nate Herbig. The five were looking at a blue-covered tablet, looking at still photos of how the Jets were lining up against them and how the unit was able to keep quarterback Gardner Minshew upright on his first touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO