When visiting Yosemite National Park, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all that there is to see and do. With so much beauty waiting to be explored, it’s hard to know where to start! If you’d like to ease in with a short and easy adventure, look no further than the Taft Point and The Fissures Trail. This short trail showcases some of the park’s most magnificent beauty, all for just a little bit of effort. Here’s what you need to know about this breathtaking trail.

