The library began this year energized by the promotion of two key staff members to leadership positions, a move by Interim Dean Laurie Phillips that promises to extend the library’s momentum as it looks to transition into a post-pandemic landscape. By placing trusted staff who went above and beyond during the pandemic, Dean Phillips has ensured that Monroe Library is poised not only to offer the same outstanding service and support to the Loyola community but also to move forward with leadership that has a deep understanding of the university and the Loyola community’s evolving needs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO