Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians dealing with inflamed Achilles tendon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 9-3 with Sunday's 30-17 win at the Atlanta Falcons, but head coach Bruce Arians was seen walking with a bit of a limp following the game.

We now know what's ailing him.

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Arians confirmed when speaking with reporters Monday that he's dealing with an inflamed Achilles tendon he suffered while running to work out:

The Buccaneers haven't always been so honest about injury setbacks during Arians' tenure. Some may remember that seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady surprised many earlier this year by admitting he played through the 2020 season with what has been said to be a fully torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee after he never appeared on the injury report with a knee-related problem.

Unlike with players, coaches don't have to divulge exact natures of such issues. Jokes aside, the hope is Arians won't encounter any problems regarding the Achilles that will prevent him from coaching from the sidelines for must-win postseason matchups.