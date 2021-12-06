Eagles-Jets snap count analysis: Why is Jalen Reagor playing more than DeVonta Smith?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team’s offseason very simple. The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic. Sources explained this week what it would mean: The Eagles wouldn’t need to go after a big-name, big-time QB, spending valuable draft capital to do it. They wouldn’t need Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or any other passer whose name was bandied about in trade rumors last offseason. Their search would be over. If Hurts keeps playing like this, sources say, the Eagles would get their best outcome possible. No search for a QB, because they would have one for the future that they are excited about. And the ability to use their definite two and likely three first-round picks on other positions to build their team.

