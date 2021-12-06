ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

2 teens killed, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash on K18 Highway

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HjoL_0dFVDzSg00

Manhattan, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred on Sunday.

It happened on K18 Highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the driver of Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control and went into a ditch.

The vehicle then collided with a concrete bridge pillar and caught fire after impact.

Two 14-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence Post

Garage fire on S.Topeka leaves man seriously injured

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. It happened in the 1800 block of S. Topeka. Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a report of a building fire. The responding crews discovered that a shed attached to a garage...
WICHITA, KS
Lawrence Post

Suspect arrested, charged in stabbing at 700 SW Western Ave

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Police Department, his name is James Henry and he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Henry was taken into custody without incident. The 39-year-old suspect is now charged with aggravated battery, officials say. The stabbing incident occurred around 6:15 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Man charged with robbery, theft after stealing car

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Police Department, his name is Don Jackson and he was arrested on Saturday. This incident occurred in the 800 block of SE 33rd street right after 4 p.m. Topeka Police Department officers responded to a theft report. The responding officers discovered that the...
TOPEKA, KS
Lawrence Post

Man injured in Wichita shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 2400 block of East Shadybrook. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers found one adult male victim. Police said the 27-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot...
WICHITA, KS
Lawrence Post

6-year-old shot and killed his 5-year-old brother after the siblings were left alone in a bedroom with an unsecured firearm

According to the police officials, the 5-year-old victim was shot by his 6-year-old brother on Monday. Authorities said the siblings and another child were left alone in a bedroom with an unsecured firearm. Investigators said that a parent legally owned the gun used in the shooting. Three young children were left unsupervised in a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located. The County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“You’re three men. You followed me. Leave me alone.” Pregnant woman dies after the motorcyclist she allegedly hit followed her home and shot her

According to the police officials, the 35-year-old pregnant woman is dead after a road rage incident with a motorcyclist over the weekend. Authorities are trying to determine why the motorcyclist and other witness came to follow the victim. And why the pregnant woman, who was heard on 911 saying “You’re three men. You followed me. Leave me alone,” returned outside her home with a loaded gun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
31K+
Followers
955
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy