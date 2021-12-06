2 teens killed, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash on K18 Highway
Manhattan, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred on Sunday.
It happened on K18 Highway.
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.
The responding troopers discovered that the driver of Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control and went into a ditch.
The vehicle then collided with a concrete bridge pillar and caught fire after impact.
Two 14-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other three occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
