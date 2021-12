Updated: The full 15-member North Carolina Court of Appeals, which has a Republican majority, reversed an earlier injunction that came down Monday morning from a three-judge panel on the court halting filing for candidates running for U.S. House and N.C. House and Senate legislative seats. Candidate filing may now begin in all North Carolina races for the March primary, though lawsuits challenging the newly-drawn congressional and legislative maps are ongoing.

PRINCETON, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO