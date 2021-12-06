ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Team's Logan Thomas (knee) appears to have avoided ACL tear

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on early MRI testing, Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (knee) appears to have avoided tearing his ACL after suffering a knee injury in Week 13. There were concerns following...

