Football Team's Logan Thomas (knee) appears to have avoided ACL tear

The Washington Football Team’s injury list was amazing for a few weeks, and it was consistently smaller than their opponent’s. That changed after the Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Multiple players were injured during that game, some went to injured reserve, and some have already returned. TE Logan Thomas injured his hamstring against the Falcons and has been on IR ever since. He tested his hamstring last Monday, but was sore afterwards and the team gave him another week. Thomas has now officially started his 21-day window to return to practice. If the team doesn’t activate him during that time his season will be over.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO