If Duke wrestling has proved anything this year, it’s that onlookers shouldn’t take its goal of having an All-American on its team lightly. In each match this season, players have corrected prior mistakes that caused them losses in the past. Not everyone has seen a win yet, but the team continues to be successful. Even against some of the most competitive teams in the country, the team has recorded wins. In opening their duals Nov. 21, the Blue Devils exemplified why they have the potential to reach national notability, going 2-1 in competition with 35-10 and 25-17 wins against Bellarmine and Northern Illinois, respectively and a 15-28 loss against No. 20 Purdue at the Boilermaker Duals in West Lafayette, Ind.

12 DAYS AGO