Vulfpeck: Tesla (Live at Red Rocks)

I was roughly nine years old when “Fearless” came out. I vividly remember watching the “You Belong With Me” music video on my iPod and being genuinely in love with Taylor Swift. At the time she was one of the only country artists I would willingly consume, and for good reason, Fearless era has some of the most catchy tunes of the time. My fan status dissipated somewhat after “Speak Now.” I didn’t NOT hear this album, I had two sisters with good taste in music, but I never sought it out. “Red,” the original release, had a few big radio hits that I heard, but this should be considered my first real time diving into “Red” with this new release “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

