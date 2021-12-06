Vulfpeck: Tesla (Live at Red Rocks)

GTA Vice City’s Love Fist missions revolve around the band of the same name. Tommy becomes their go-fer, and because it’s Vice City, the things he fetches can’t be found in the usual places. Love Fist unlocks before other gang missions in Vice City, as soon as you complete Rub Out. Unlike other gang missions, you’re actually rewarded for seeing this one through and won’t make enemies of the city’s rival factions. This is a good questline to start early, since the missions are fairly simple and risk free, but give you a hefty amount of cash for your time. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
