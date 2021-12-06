ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vulfpeck: Tesla (Live at Red Rocks)

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVulfpeck dropped this video last week, from their 2018 Red Rocks concert. For...

www.notreble.com

unkantelope.com

Taylor Swift reclaims music with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is at it again with another re-release of her old material. In review, it was well intentioned but overproduced. Last month, Swift released a brand new version of her 2012 album “Red” as “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The album was part of a project to re-record her first six albums.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Michael Anthony Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen 2021 In Review

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony earned a top 21 story of January 2021 after he revealed that he was sadly unable to reconcile with Eddie Van Halen before the legendary guitarist's death. Eddie had expressed the desire to launch a "kitchen sink" Van Halen tour that would feature the...
MUSIC
People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
#Red Rocks
#Red Rocks
Variety

The Late Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Has Doom, Death and Duets With BTS’ Suga and Justin Bieber: Album Review

Sandwiched between Dec. 9’s inaugural Juice WRLD Day in Chicago and the premiere on the 16th of HBO Max’s “Into the Abyss” documentary, the next chapter in Juice WRLD’s melancholy story unfurls mirthlessly, but melodically, with “Fighting Demons.” As far as a packed, posthumous promotional schedule goes, this December is further proof that it’s Juice’s WRLD, even if the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker isn’t here to live in it. What the emo-inspired rapper-crooner would have thought of this collection, which includes laconic leftover freestyles and unused vocal tracks rewound to fit fresh beats, is a mystery. As far as posthumously released albums...
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
Punknews.org

Live in Grand Rapids (2021)

After a year and a half of not going to gigs, the second half of 2021 has actually been halfway decent. With a lot of tours getting cancelled midway, I was glad to see Municipal Waste and friends make it to the last date of their tour, in beautiful downtown Grand Rapids. It was a really solid heavy package tour also featuring Crowbar, Skeletal Remains and Dead Heat.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tesla
d1softballnews.com

thekirkwoodcall.com

Which Red (Taylor’s Version) song are you?

Coffee, scarves, heartbreak, autumn leaves and new beginnings make “Red.” A central theme of the album is change — specifically romantic. “Red” is a relatable album that deals with heartbreak and new relationships. Take this quiz to find out which “Red (Taylor Version)” song you are. Which Red (Taylor's Version)...
MUSIC
Times Union

This PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 is $299

Does $299 for a PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 6 qualify as a Cyber Monday bonanza? Because it’s got me sizing up my mechanical watches as if I’ve got the extra Franklins to burn. Make calls, send texts, listen to music, or hell, check your blood oxygen from the comfort of...
ELECTRONICS
shepherdexpress.com

Rock Concert (Grove Press) by Marc Myers

Live performances—and plenty of them—have gone a long way to boost rock ’n’ roll’s popularity over the decades. There are also an increasing number of books about rock stars past and present, but few to none have viewed rock’s burgeoning appeal exclusively through the lens of live performance. Rock Concert by music journalist and historian Marc Myers aims to fill that void and does so with considerable insight and aplomb.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
No Treble

YYNOT: Chemical Burn (Live)

YYNOT has a new album out, and they’ve been back to touring lately. Here’s some great footage from a recent concert, which took place on November 13th at the Canyon Club in Santa Clarita CA. In this clip, the band performs “Chemical Burn”, from their second album, Resonance. This recording,...
MUSIC
theconcordian.org

Album review: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is worth a listen

I was roughly nine years old when “Fearless” came out. I vividly remember watching the “You Belong With Me” music video on my iPod and being genuinely in love with Taylor Swift. At the time she was one of the only country artists I would willingly consume, and for good reason, Fearless era has some of the most catchy tunes of the time. My fan status dissipated somewhat after “Speak Now.” I didn’t NOT hear this album, I had two sisters with good taste in music, but I never sought it out. “Red,” the original release, had a few big radio hits that I heard, but this should be considered my first real time diving into “Red” with this new release “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
MUSIC
No Treble

Keep It Groovy: Super Easy Bluesy/Jazzy Walking Bass

This lesson features a super easy walking bass line that can make your blues progression a bit jazzier and your jazz walking bass line a little more accessible. Think about it as a good gateway between the genres. Using the same pattern across all chords, we’ll play a simple walking...
MUSIC
xpn.org

Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Shilpa Ray (2021)

Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade live session is an artist who’s been a longtime friend and favorite of the show. The last time Shilpa Ray visited our studio, it was shortly before the release of 2015’s Last Year’s Savage. Since then, Ray has released another full-length album (2017’s Door Girl) and a series of blistering stand-alone singles. The latest of those singles, Bootlickers of the Patriarchy, came out the day before this session was recorded.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

A.CHAL – “Selena” (Live Performance Video)

A little over 2 weeks removed from the release of his third studio LP ‘FAR FROM GAZ,’ A.CHAL delivers the live performance music video for “Selena.” Shot on location at Chadano Hills 5 Acre Open Studio in California, the Jayoh & Matt Zolly-directed clip captures the NYC native roaming around the low lit peer space while reciting the song’s lyrics and facing a bottle of Don Julio 1942.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

