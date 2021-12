Two structures added to McKinney’s downtown area in 2020—comprised of fenced dining areas with seats, tables and umbrellas—are set to stay. These structures, called parklets, were created to help create additional outdoor seating areas for restaurants that may have been struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff said at the time. The parklet program was established on a temporary basis as the city launched this experiment but was created with the provision that it could be extended or made permanent. On Dec. 7, McKinney City Council agreed to make the parklets permanent.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO