ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nebraska legend Johnny Rodgers hospitalized, recovering from COVID-19

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Erffn_0dFVDFIc00
Mike Rozier, Johnny Rodgers Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The 70-year-old former Cornhusker told KETV NewsWatch 7 in a text Monday he hopes to be out of the hospital "in a week or so" and wants to "punish COVID for 'doing me like this.'"

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Rodgers was initially hospitalized with the virus on Thanksgiving morning and later developed pneumonia. The college football icon was reportedly improving healthwise before becoming sick again last week and being placed in intensive care.

"He was pretty weak until late yesterday," Rodgers' business partner Denny Drake told the World-Herald on Sunday. "He called me this morning, and his voice sounded good."

Rodgers, an Omaha native, was selected in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers but is best known for the dynamic style of play he displayed on the field during his college career.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke Has Extra Incentive To Win Each Week

Taylor Heinicke is becoming a folk hero for the Washington Football Team. His legend began last postseason and continued in 2021 as Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with an injury back in Week 1. But a 2-6 start meant Ron Rivera could have gone in a different direction at quarterback. Instead,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Mario Cristobal makes very classy move upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. Fields’ status was up in the air for most of the week, but now the rookie is back at QB1. The No. 11 overall pick talked to reporters on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to go.
NFL
WOWT

Recovering from COVID-19: Kelli Finke’s journey with pulmonary rehab

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After nine weeks, Lincoln woman, Kelli Finke, has completed pulmonary rehabilitation at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Finke was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October, and has never really recovered. Finke said she is not back to her pre-COVID self, but is happy with the progress she’s made...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Rodgers
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Covid 19#American Football#Husker#Icu#Covid#The Omaha World Herald#The World Herald#The San Diego Chargers
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Nebraska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Nebraska, deaths attributable to the […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Johnny Rodgers on the mend after infection

Both events will be in April 2022. Omaha has been chosen for a new project that might clear things up. An alarming break-in attempt has a Gretna area resident on edge. 6 On Your Side: Pedestrian safety concerns in Blackstone. Updated: 4 hours ago. It could be some time before...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kyler Murray News

If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Have the Assets to Trade for Carey Price

The Edmonton Oilers might be satisfied with how goaltenders Mikko Koskinen and Stuart Skinner are currently playing, but if the team has the chance to pick up a future Hall of Famer like Carey Price they should look into it. With the Montreal Canadiens currently searching for a new general manager, and after a weak start to the 2021-22 season, the team might be considering a rebuild as they look ahead to the 2022-23 season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
790 The Ticket

Frank Gore: Cristobal… Come back home, Baby

Frank Gore is getting ready for his boxing debut on December 18 on Showtime pay-per-view. The NFL and Miami Hurricanes legend is taking on former NBA All Star Deron Williams. Monday he held his media day to promote the fight and was told
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Packers QB Jordan Love positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely wasn't having surgery to repair his fractured pinky toe he's played through over the past three games ahead of the bye week. LaFleur and company have encountered a different setback regarding the position while...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy