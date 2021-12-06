Nebraska legend Johnny Rodgers hospitalized, recovering from COVID-19

Mike Rozier, Johnny Rodgers Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The 70-year-old former Cornhusker told KETV NewsWatch 7 in a text Monday he hopes to be out of the hospital "in a week or so" and wants to "punish COVID for 'doing me like this.'"

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Rodgers was initially hospitalized with the virus on Thanksgiving morning and later developed pneumonia. The college football icon was reportedly improving healthwise before becoming sick again last week and being placed in intensive care.

"He was pretty weak until late yesterday," Rodgers' business partner Denny Drake told the World-Herald on Sunday. "He called me this morning, and his voice sounded good."

Rodgers, an Omaha native, was selected in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers but is best known for the dynamic style of play he displayed on the field during his college career.