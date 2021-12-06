ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Can’t Believe: Stevie J Request Spousal Support From Faith Evans

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eux39_0dFVDDXA00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Another celebrity couple is calling it quits and as expected the break up is already getting difficult. Stevie J is now asking for spousal support from Faith Evans.

As spotted on The Blast the producer turned reality television star is requesting that his soon to be ex-wife keep him a float while they negotiate their split. According to the legal documentation obtained by the website the former Bad Boy Entertainment music man he has asked the local courts for a monthly payment from Faith. On top of that he also noted that she should not be able to collect any monies from him. Yes you read that correctly.

In the filings he stated that they officially tied the knot on July 17, 2018 and were married for about three years. The paperwork also says that the two agreed to go their separate ways on October 19, 2021. The Love & Hip Hop star claimed the couple had “irreconcilable differences” on the documentation. Given that both talents have each enjoyed success in the entertainment industry it should not be a surprise that money quickly became an issue in the divorce proceedings.

Over the last couple of months Stevie and Faith’s marital issues have become public. In November footage of the two arguing leaked online. That same week they shared posts on social media being a lot more friendly at the beach. Last week she appeared virtually on TMZ and gave an update saying “Stevie’s cool, he’s in the kitchen right now waiting for me to finish. But I stopped discussing my personal life in the public back in the [1990s]… But he’s fine and I’m okay so it is what it is.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

At this present time it is unclear if the couple signed a prenuptial agreement prior to jumping the broom.

Photo:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Stevie J
BET

Faith Evans Posts Video Of Stevie J On Beach Amid Divorce Rumors

After over three years of marriage, Stevie J, 50, and Faith Evans, 48 are divorcing but there appears to be no bad blood. On Nov. 15, Evans posted a video of doing cartwheels on the beach with Stevie J. Although it’s not clear when the video was taken, she included the caption, “Get us free, bruh!”
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Faith Evans Give Brief Update On Status Of Marriage to Stevie J

It seemed that Faith Evans and Stevie J's marriage was over, but their recent actions have suggested there is still hope on the horizon. We previously reported on Stevie J filing for divorce from the acclaimed R&B singer. They wed back in 2018 but have been friends for decades, however, there has been reported trouble in the marriage for some time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Spousal Support#Bad Boy Entertainment#The Love Hip Hop#The Neighborhood Talk
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans Of Cheating On Them Inside Of Their Home

They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Jalen Rose And ‘First Take’ Co-Host Molly Qerim Announce Divorce After Three Years Of Marriage

Former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose announced Wednesday (December 8) that he and First Take co-host Molly Qerim have filed for divorce. “After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose wrote via his Instagram story. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship going forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Legal Separation from Husband Tom Vitale After 10 Years of Marriage

Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from Tom Vitale after more than 10 years of marriage. The Hot in Cleveland and Food Network star filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Superior Court the day before Thanksgiving. According to the documents obtained by ET, Bertinelli lists the date of separation as "TBD." She and Vitale got married on Jan. 1, 2011, and the pair have no minor children. Bertinelli wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to both of them.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Tarik Myers Does Not Want to Divorce Hazel Cagalitan: I Still ‘Love’ Her

Reaching out. 90 Day Fiancé star Tarik Myers made a public plea to wife Hazel Cagalitan amid their relationship woes. “If I could talk to her right now, I would tell her, ‘I love you more than anybody alive. No. 2, I absolutely do not want a divorce,’” the reality star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 8. “I absolutely do not want her to leave. I absolutely want to build our family like we’ve planned since the very beginning.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Jaylan Banks

Here's some peachy news that will delight Bravo fans: Falynn Pina is now a mom of four, E! News can exclusively announce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fiancé Jaylan Banks welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Emma Sang Pina, on Friday, Nov. 26. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces. "Falynn did such an amazing job," Jaylan told E! News. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy." The little girl joins Falynn's three sons, who she has from a previous relationship. Back in August, the pair announced they were expecting in a 15-minute YouTube video. "We're...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy